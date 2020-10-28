Bihar polls: Over 52% vote in first phase | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Those four districts went to the polls in the first phase of Bihar Election — the biggest electoral exercise of its kind in the times of COVID-19 Pandemic. A large number of voters cast their ballots in spite of the Coronavirus. The enthusiasm was palpable among men and women, young and old alike. Long queues were seen at some places since early morning.

Polling began at 7 a.m for 71 seats in 16 districts.. It closed at 6 in the evening at all places except the Naxal-affected areas.. Barring some stray incidents of E.V.M malfunction, the polling passed off peacefully..

Over 14 lakh people were eligible to vote at the more than 31-thousand polling centres in 71 constituencies, which included 53 seats in Magadh region and 18 in other areas.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Care was taken to ensure the COVID-19 protocols such as a face mask, gloves and physical distancing. Thermal screening was done before a voter was allowed inside a polling booth.

Voter turnout was low in the initial hours of polling. But it picked up by noon, Women and youths cast their ballot in large numbers.

Central Para-Military personnel were deployed in all Naxal-affected areas so that polling could take place freely, fairly and peacefully.

Among the prominent names who cast their ballot in the first phase of election were Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who voted in Lakhisarai, Bihar Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar at Munger, Prem Kumar at Gaya, Shreyasi Singh at Jamui and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi at Gaya..

With the conclusion of Phase-1 of election, focus shifts to the constituencies that will go to the polls in the next phase.

