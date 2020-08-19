Bihar: Over 81 lakh population spread over 16 districts facing flood fury

The river Ganga has started rising all along its course in Bihar. The river is flowing 12 centimeters above danger mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

Moderate rainfall has occurred in the catchment areas of the river Gandak during past twenty four hours. This has caused heavy discharge from Gandak Barrage in Valmikinagar. According to water resources department, over 1.86 lakh cusec of water was discharged from the barrage today.

Around 1.8 lakh cusec water has been release from Bansagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh today. It will have impact on Ganga in Bihar after 5 days. Keeping this in view, an alert has been sounded in Rohtas district.

As per State Disaster Management Department, the rescue and relief work is going on in full swing in the flood affected areas. However, the number of relief camps and community kitchens are reduced as water has receded from certain areas. As of now, a population of around 5 thousand is living in relief camps in Samastipur and Khagaria districts, while 3.73 lakh people are being provided cooked food through 478 community kitchens. Gratia relief of over 543 crore rupees have been given to over 9 lakh families at the rate of 6000 to each flood affected family.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bihar for next 2 days.