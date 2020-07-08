Bihar: Lockdown imposed in Patna, Bhagalpur & Nawada districts amid surge in Coronavirus cases

Bhagalpur administration has imposed a lockdown starting tomorrow till 16th of this month.Patna will observe seven-day lockdown from 10th to 16th of this month.

Under this lockdown, Government offices and Public corporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. However, Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open between 6 am and 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm.

All places of worship and religious gatherings will also be closed. The concerned authorities have been instructed to encourage home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.