Bihar govt extends lockdown till August 16

According to the guidelines issued by the State Home Ministry, there will be additional restrictions, in state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state from August 1 to 16.

During this period, the government offices will work with 50 per cent strength. Commercial and private offices will also be opened with 50 per cent capacity. Rail and air services will remain functional. All educational institutions and religious places will remain closed. Shopping and Cinema hall will not open.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus infection patients have mounted to over 48 thousand with reporting of 2,082 new cases. 31 thousand 673 patients have recovered so far and 16 thousand 41 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Recovery rate is 66 percent. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan has instructed Bihar government to increase further testing capacity till decreasing of positive cases.

