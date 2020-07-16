Bihar goes into 15-day lockdown from today in view of spike in Covid-19 cases

The decision has been taken due to an alarming spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state during the last three weeks.

Except essential services all government offices, public corporations and educational institutions will remain closed. Private and commercial establishments are also closed.

However, ration shops, dairy, vegetable and meat shops have been exempted from lockdown. All places of worship are closed and religious gatherings are not permitted.

All kinds of e-commerce activities and home delivery are allowed. Public transport service is also allowed in the lockdown period.

However, private vehicles are limited to essential works only. Train and flight services and all construction related activities are allowed along with the functioning of construction related shops.

Similarly, agriculture related activities are also allowed.

Meanwhile, 1,320 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The total number of affected people in the state has reached 20,173 while 13,533 people have recovered so far.

69 security officials of Raj Bhawan and Patna High Court also tested positive. The recovery rate in Bihar stands at over 67 per cent. In all, 174 people have died due to Coronavirus in the state so far.

