Bihar floods: Situation still remains critical

A population of over 45 lakhs in 1,012 panchayats of 110 blocks has become flood affected.

The standing crop of paddy in about 5 lakh hectare area has been destroyed due to floods. According to the Agriculture Department, however, an accurate assessment of the damage will be done only after the flood waters recede.

However, the discharge from Kosi and Gandak barrages has reduced below 2 lakh Cusecs.

The Central Water Commission has sounded red alert in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Samstipur as the rivers in these districts have crossed the previous High Flood Level. Burhi Gandak is still rising at some places.

The water level of Budhi Gandak in Rosda of Samastipur district has also crossed the 1987 high flood level. Due to this, the water pressure on the embankments has increased. The flood situation in Samastipur district is still critical due to the rise of Bagmati, Koshi, Kamla and Kareh rivers in the district.

Over 94 villages of 33 panchayats of Kalyanpur, Bihan, Hasanpur and Scindia blocks of the district are badly affected by the floods. More than 1 lakh 20 thousand population of these villages is facing the wrath of floods.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that preventive work has been carried out last night at about 100 sensitive places along the embankments of the Budhi Gandak river and the engineers and administrative officers of the Water Resources Department are camping at these places.

A population of over 77 thousand in all the seven blocks of Khagaria district is affected by the floods.

In Katihar, torrential rains has increased the water level of the Barandi river. An embankment has breached due to sudden spate in the river. The authorities are doing repair and protection work. Thousands of acres of paddy of Salehpur Bahiyar are submerged due increased flow of water from the eroded Thomas Dam.

Flood water has entered the houses of more than one thousand families of Salehpur Panchayat. The displaced people have taken shelter on embankment and high places.

The village head of Abdul Majid said that the Thomas Dam built during the British rule, is in a dilapidated condition and needed renovation.

Meanwhile the MeT office has predicted light to moderate rain in the catchment areas of Nepal and Bihar on Saturday.