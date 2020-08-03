Bihar floods: Situation remains critical; more rainfall forecast for today

The flood affected population has also increased to 53 lakh 70 thousand. So far, about four lakh people have been evacuated from the flood affected areas. 31 teams of NDRF and SDRF are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra-Du said that 27 thousand people are staying in the relief centers while the cooked food is being provided to a population of 9 lakh 40,000 through 1385 community kitchens.

The water level of Gandak, Budhi Gandak, and Bagmati rivers in Muzaffarpur district is above the danger mark. 210 Panchayats of 13 blocks of the district are affected by the floods in the district.

Meanwhile in Pilkhi Panchayat, the flood water has spread in 4 villages due to breach in the right embankment of Tirhut canal. About 200 villagers living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places. The NDRF team is continuously engaged in relief work. In Saraiya block of the district, the left embankment of the river broke due to high water flow. The cut and protection work of the breached embankments is in progress.

In Darbhanga district a safety embankment on the river of Adhwara group has breached in Kewati block. Due to this heavy water flow is now spreading into new areas. People are trying to repair the embankment.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in the catchment areas of all the rivers flowing in Bihar on Monday.