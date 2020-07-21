Bihar floods: Rescue and relief operation continues as situation remians grim

All the 36 gates of the barrage were opened to allow the water flow from Nepal into Bihar. The water level of Gandak river is rapidly increasing.

In view of this Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the officials of Disaster Management Department and the concerned districts to remain following rise in water level of Gandak and discharge from the barrage.

The state government has instructed District Magistrates of five districts of Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, East and West Champaran to shift people from lower areas to higher and safer places. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been deployed in affected areas for relief and rescue works.

Heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal and plains of North Bihar during the last 24 hours has caused flooding in Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Adhwara group of rivers as a result of which all major rivers are flowing above danger marks.

The MeT Department has issued a red for heavy rain in different parts of the state in the next 48 hours. Over three lakh people spread over 156 panchayats are reeling under the impact of flood. Over 15 thousand people have been evacuated and they have taken shelter in relief camps.

The state government has instructed that separate relief centres should be opened for people in flood affected areas falling under containment zones.

People from these areas will be kept separate from other flood affected populations. Use of masks and gloves will be mandatory for these affected people.