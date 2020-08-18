Bihar Floods: No relief for state; MeT forecasts more rainfall

According to the Disaster Management Department, a population of over 81 lakh spread over 1,311 panchayats in 130 blocks of 16 districts is reeling under intense floods.

10 relief camps are being run in flood affected areas, of which nine are in Samastipur and one in Khagadia.

Apart from this, cooked food is being provided to more than 5,30,000 people through 653 community kitchens.

The river Ganga has crossed the danger mark in Patna where it is flowing 2 centimeters above the danger mark. Bagmati is above the danger mark in Kataunjha, Hayaghat and Benibad.

The river Burhi Gandak in Samstipur, Rosara and Khagaria is flowing above the danger mark. Rest of the rivers including Mahananda and its tributaries have gone below the danger mark and have adopted the receding trend.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bihar for next 2 days.