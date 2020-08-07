Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc; NDRF carries out rescue ops

The districts include Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Gopalganj.

Breaching of two embankments in Darbhanga and Samastipur has aggravated the flood situation. Flood water has entered low lying urban areas in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts. Rail traffic remained suspended on Darbhanga- Samastipur rail section of East Central railway.

Flood water is also posing a threat to Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Saharsa-Manasi rail sections. The power supply has been disrupted in many flood affected areas.

Herds of Deer and other wild animals at Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran swept away in flood waters. Villagers of flood-hit Gopalganj and Saran districts saved around 250 deers and 10 endangered reptiles.

Thirty three teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas. About five lakh people have been evacuated so far. In all, 1,402 community kitchens have been set up for providing food to about ten lakh flood affected people.

Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Ganga and Bagmati rivers are flowing above the danger mark. The Met Department has forecast heavy rain in north Bihar and Nepal in the next 48 hours.