Bihar: Flood situation further deteriorates; relief & rescue operations intensify

The swirling water of Gandak, Burhi Gandak and Bagmati is also inundating fresh areas of affected districts. Over 56 lakh people of 14 districts spread over 1,082 Panchyats are reeling under the impact of flood.



Flood situation is grim in Samastipur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi and East Champaran. Twenty three people have lost their lives in flood related incidents during last 24 hours in affected areas of the state. Rail traffic remained suspended on Darbhanga -Samastipur section of East Central Railway following overtopping of railway track. Vehicular trafffic has been disrupted at many places in flood affected areas.



Relief and rescue operations have been intensified. Thirty one teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service. Over four lakh people have been evacuated so far and 20,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps. In all, 1,358 community kitchens have been set up for providing food to affected people.



Over 9,40,000 people are taking food through these kitchens. Gandak, Bagmati, Kamlabalan, Mahananda and Adhwara group of rivers are flowing above danger marks. Met Department warns widespread rain across state in next 24 hours in many parts of north as well as catchment areas of Nepal.

