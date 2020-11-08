Bihar: Darbhanga Airport becomes operational

With the commencement of operations from Darbhanga Airport under UDAN today, the region gets connected to metros like Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru in one go.

Darbhanga airport will provide air connectivity to North Bihar region which was hitherto unserved.

Sharing the news about Darbhanga airport operationalisation, Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri said that “A momentous day for the people of Darbhanga. First Commercial flight under RCS-UDAN lands at the newly operational airport. Great teamwork by local leadership, professionals & officers of Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) & Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official). Heartiest Congratulations!”