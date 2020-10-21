Bihar Assembly Polls: Scrutiny of nomination papers for final phase takes place today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

78 assembly seats spread over 15 districts will go to polls in this phase on the 7th of November. 884 candidates have filed their nominations for this phase.

Three candidates have filed nominations for bypolls to Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. Bypolls to this seat will be held along with the final phase of assembly elections in the state.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 23 of this month. LJP has released a list of 41 candidates for the third phase of elections.

Campaigning is in full swing for the first phase of assembly elections. 71 seats spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase on October 28. Star campaigners of various political parties are addressing a series of meetings.