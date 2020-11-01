Bihar Assembly Polls: Campaigning for phase II to end today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Election will be held on November 3 for 94 Vidhan Sabha seats in 17 districts of the state.

The reputation of the four ministers of the state government is at stake in this phase. These include Nand Kishore Yadav, Rana Randhir Singh, Shravan Kumar, and Ram Sevak Singh.

Apart from these, the fate of opposition leader in the state legislative assembly Tejashwi Yadav and former minister Tej Pratap will be decided in this phase.

In the last assembly election, JDU and RJD together had 61 seats. JDU was in alliance the Grand Alliance at that time. Whereas under changed circumstances, when JDU is a part of National Democratic Alliance, BJP has 22 and JDU has 30 seats with a total of 52 seats. Both the Grand Alliance and the NDA are hopeful of increasing their seats in this phase.



These seats also include 9 seats in the capital Patna, out of which the Chief Ministerial candidate Pushpam Priya is also contesting from Bankipur seat of the city. Apart from these, Luv Sinha, son of cine actor Shatrughan Sinha is also trying his luck Congress ticket from this seat. BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Nitin Naveen.

A total of 1463 candidates are in the fray for 94 seats in the second phase, including 146 women candidates. One candidate is also from third gender.

The Election Commission has completed all necessary preparations for this phase of elections. Voting time for 86 polling stations will be from from 7 am to 6 pm whereas the voting time for 8 sensitive polling stations has been kept from 7 am to 4 pm.

Special arrangements have been made at the polling stations to protect people against corona. Masking is mandatory, and hand sanitizers have been arranged at polling booths, while each voter will be given hand gloves to vote. To maintain social distancing, circles have been marked at a distance of two yards where voters will stand and wait for their turn.