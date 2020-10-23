Bihar Assembly Election: PM Modi addresses rally in Sasaram; two more at Gaya and Bhagalpur today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Bihar Assembly Election: PM Modi addresses rally in Sasaram; two more at Gaya and Bhagalpur today

On the first day, he held a rally at Sasaram. He will adrees rallies at Gaya and Bhagalpur. In a tweet, PM Modi said he will have the opportunity to spend time with people from Bihar today.

Prime Minister said, he will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for their blessings for the alliance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also launch his campaign in Bihar today. He will address two rallies in Nawada and Bhagalpur districts. BSP Supremo Mayawati will address election meeting in Kaimur.

71 seats spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase on the 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, Friday is also the last day for withdrawal of candidature for the third and final phase of assembly elections. 78 assembly seats spread over 15 districts will go to polls in this phase on the 3rd of November.

