Sunday , June 14 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Bihar: 370 COVID-19 patients recovered in last 24 hours
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Bihar: 370 COVID-19 patients recovered in last 24 hours

The recovery rate has gone up to 59 percent. While a total of 3686 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, 2568 are undergoing treatment.
 
The number of positive cases has mounted to 6289. Over one lakh 20 thousand tests have been conducted so far and 35 people died due to Corona.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved