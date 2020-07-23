[Big-Screen Chronicles] ② Why Bigger Is Better When It Comes to Your TV

From vast streaming services to cinematic video games, there’s never been more incredible content waiting at our fingertips – and there’s never been more reason to experience that content on a big-screen TV.

Considering that you can reasonably expect most TVs to last anywhere from 5 to 10 years, when you shop for your next TV, you’ll want to be sure that you’ll be happy with your purchase for the long haul. As time goes by, many consumers report that they regret not buying a bigger screen TV. Today’s consumers want a bigger, more immersive picture. Which may explain why, according to recent consumer segmentation research conducted by Samsung Electronics, consumers rank screen size as a major reason to upgrade to a new TV, and why this year, experts predict that sales of 75-inch and larger TVs will increase by 17 percent, and sales of 8K TVs will increase by 110 percent.1

The benefits of buying a big-screen TV are as clear as the spacious displays’ immersive images. Let’s take a closer look at some of those benefits now.

1. Next-Level Realism

It may sound simple, but it’s true: the bigger your TV’s screen, the easier it is to appreciate its picture quality.

The key lies in the balance between size and resolution – the total number of pixels a TV’s screen contains. The bigger the TV, the more important its resolution becomes. An ultra-high-resolution TV like Samsung’s QLED 8K packs a whopping 33 million pixels into its screen. Such high resolution makes pixels imperceptible on a big-screen TV – amplifying your immersion by offering you a bigger, more realistic picture.

With this in mind, it’s easy to see why consumers consistently rate screen size as one of the most important factors affecting their TV purchasing decisions, just as it’s easy to see how a big, high-resolution screen takes everything from watching films to gaming to the next level.

2. Watching Movies

Enjoy a theater experience from the comfort of your living room.

A big-screen, high-resolution TV is ideal for enjoying films at the level of detail they were meant to be viewed. This includes both 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray movies, as well as content from an ever-growing list of streaming services. Special effects look more spectacular, and cinematic moments become that much more so.

3. Gaming

Today’s video game consoles are exceptionally powerful, and capable of supporting incredibly rich and detailed gameplay. When paired with a big-screen TV, the on-screen action becomes even more immersive. Samsung’s QLED TVs offer next-level gaming with Auto Game Mode, a built-in function that automatically analyzes connected gaming devices and optimizes TV settings to make gameplay as detailed, smooth, and realistic as possible.

4. Watching Sports

When watching sports, a big-screen TV transforms your couch into the best seat in the house. The ability to see more of the action in greater detail makes you feel like you’re there, cheering on your favorite team.

5. Enjoying Edutainment

One of the biggest trends in TVs today has been the rise of edutainment. With so many students studying from home in recent months, TVs have emerged as valuable tools for sparking young ones’ curiosity. A big-screen TV offers a larger window for exploring a wide range of exciting subjects.

Samsung’s QLED TVs – part of the company’s wide-ranging Smart TV portfolio – offer entertainment for all ages. They make everything from web browsing to recording shows simple and convenient, and feature an intuitive Universal Guide, which offers users custom recommendations based on their viewing history.

Things to Consider

If you’re thinking of upgrading to a big-screen TV, here are a few points to consider before making your purchase.

» Get a Sense of Its Size

If you’re unsure how a big-screen TV would look in your home, here’s a handy idea: try using painter’s tape to create an outline of the TV size you’re thinking of buying on your wall for reference. You can also refer to the GIF above to see just how easily a 75- or 85-inch TV can fit into your living room.

» Remember That Immersion Is Key

When buying a big-screen TV, make sure that the display you choose will offer you the most immersive experience possible.

Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs combine a high resolution with cutting-edge innovations like the 8K Quantum Processor to offer users the ultimate in terms of both image quality and in-home entertainment. They’re available to explore at www.samsung.com/tvs/, where you can also find information on the company’s complete range of Smart TV offerings, including QLED 4K.

1 Market research firm OMDIA has predicted that shipments of 75-inch and larger TVs will reach 4.92 million units in 2020 – a 17% increase over last year (4.21 million). Sales of 8K TVs are predicted to increase from 119,000 units in 2019 to 250,000 units in 2020.