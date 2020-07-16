[Big-Screen Chronicles] ① Samsung’s TV Design Journey to Providing Immersive Viewing Experiences

From vast streaming services to cinematic video games, there’s never been more incredible content waiting at our fingertips – and there’s never been more reason to experience that content on a big-screen TV.

Considering that you can reasonably expect most TVs to last anywhere from 5 to 10 years, when you shop for your next TV, you’ll want to be sure that you’ll be happy with your purchase for the long haul. Today’s consumers want a bigger, more immersive picture. Which may explain why this year experts predict that sales of 75-inch and larger TVs will increase by 17 percent, and sales of 8K TVs will increase by 110 percent in the global TV market.1

Not only has Samsung worked hard to develop bigger and bigger screens, the company has also been focused on enhancing its TVs’ design to provide the best possible viewing experiences. “Samsung’s QLED 8K 2020 TVs allow users to focus solely on watching and listening for total immersion,” explained product designer Seungho Lee. “With these innovative screens, we reduced bezel sizes so as to make use of 99% of the display space and break down the boundaries of TV displays for optimized viewing.”

Take a look at the images below to learn more about the QLED 8K 2020 range and Samsung’s big-screen TV design journey.

1 Market research firm OMDIA has predicted that shipments of 75-inch and larger TVs will reach 4.92 million units in 2020 – a 17% increase over last year (4.21 million). Sales of 8K TVs are predicted to increase from 119,000 units in 2019 to 250,000 units in 2020.