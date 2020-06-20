Saturday , June 20 2020
Big jump in sowing area of important Kharif crops

The sowing area coverage under Kharif crops is as follows:

  • Rice: About 10.05 lakh ha area coverage under kharif rice as compared to 10.28 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Pulses: About 4.58 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 2.22 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Course Cereals: About 19.16 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 7.83 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Oilseeds: About 14.36 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 1.63 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Sugarcane: About 48.63 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 48.01 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Jute and Mesta: About 5.78 lakh ha area coverage under Jute and Mesta as compared to 6.08 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
  • Cotton: About 28.77 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 18.18 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.
