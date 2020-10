Big boost to India’s indigenous vaccine plan as Bharat Biotech gets clearance for phase III trials

Covaxin’s third phase trials will start in the first week of November.

Under the Phase 3 trial, vaccine will be administered to 22 thousand people across 19 places.

The government aims to vaccinate 20 to 25 crore people between January and July next year.

The government has also sought a list of all those who will be given the vaccine. Initially vaccine will be given on priority basis.

It is to be noted that India manufacturers around 60% of vaccine supplies worldwide.