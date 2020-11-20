Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Bhutan’s requirements will always be top priority for India, says Prime Minister

Bhutan’s requirements will always be top priority for India, says Prime Minister

PM Modi said,  India stands with Bhutan in the difficult hour of the COVID-19 pandemic. He asserted that Bhutan’s requirements will always be top priority for India.

Prime Minister Modi said, the phase two launching of RuPay card will boost the ties between the two countries. Mr Modi also expressed happiness that  work is going on rapidly to send Bhutan’s satellite to space with the help of ISRO, next year.

Mr Tshering lauding Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in tackling the pandemic expressed hope that India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. He said, the lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is a source of hope for all.  

