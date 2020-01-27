‘Bharat Parv 2020’ begins at Red Fort to celebrate spirit of India

The objective of Bharat Parv is to encourage people to visit different tourism places of the country and to inculcate the spirit of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. Bharat Parv has many attractions for public including display of Tableaux of the Republic Day parade, performance by armed forces bands and cultural Performances from different regions of the country.

More than 50 food stalls, 79 handicrafts stalls and 27 theme pavilions have been setup. The theme of this year’s Bharat Parv is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi. The festival will remain open for public from 12 Noon to 10 PM till 31st of this month. The entry to the event for the public is free, however, they have to carry identity card for the entry.