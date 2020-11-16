Bharat Biotech starts Phase III trials for COVAXIN today

This is India’s first phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted in India.

The trial has been registered at www.ctri.nic.in (CTRI/2020/11/028976) and approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive COVAXIN or placebo.

The trial is double blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.

COVAXIN has been evaluated in ~ 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogencity data. Volunteers who wish to participate in this trial should be adults over 18 years of age.

COVAXIN, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio containment facility.

COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied.

