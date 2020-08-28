Beximco Pharma to cooperate with Serum Institute of India for supply of COVID 19 Vaccine in Bangladesh

Heads of both the companies hailed it as a ‘landmark agreement’ to help mitigate the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of the planned arrangement, Beximco will make a financial contribution to advance the development of the vaccine which will be adjusted based on the vaccine price, said a press release issued by the BPL.

The press release said SII will prioritise Bangladesh to be one of the first countries to receive an agreed quantity of doses once the vaccine receives all necessary regulatory approvals.

Beximco will be the exclusive supplier of the vaccine in Bangladesh produced by the SII.

It will facilitate the needs of the Government of Bangladesh by offering the opportunity for it to reserve the desired quantities for priority supply at prices to be agreed between the Government and SII.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd (SII) is the world’s largest vaccine producer. It has already partnered with Oxford/AstraZeneca along with Gates Foundation and Gavi, to produce more than a billion doses of the vaccine for global supply.