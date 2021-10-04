Bengal reports 10 more Covid deaths, 701 new cases

Kolkata : West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll rose to 18,825 after 10 more people succumbed to the disease on Sunday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 15,71,240 with 701 more people testing positive for the infection, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 684 patients recovered from the disease in the state taking the total number of cured people to 15,44,828.

The number of active cases is 7,587.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from North 24 Parganas district while two each were registered in Kolkata and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. The remaining three deaths were reported from the districts of Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia districts, the bulletin said.

