Beijing using Covid crisis to bully its neighbours, militarise South China Sea: Mike Pompeo

He said rather than helping the world during this Covid crisis, the Chinese Communist Party is bullying its neighbours.

The US Secretary of State was addressing a press conference in London last night following his talks with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Pompeo said, the entire world needs to work together to ensure that every country, including China behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate and consistent with the international order. He also accused China of engaging in a cover-up by suppressing early details of the preventable coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than six lakh ten thousand people globally.

Pompeo said Chinese Communist Party exploitation of this disaster to further its own interests has been disgraceful.