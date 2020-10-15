Beijing city tightens rules for entry of people from Qingdao, the new cluster of local COVID infections | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

People in Qingdao have been advised not to enter Beijing in the near future unless necessary. Those who need to come to Beijing must present a negative nucleicacid test certificate within seven days before arriving in Beijing, local authorities said. People in Beijing are also advised not to go to Qingdao soon.

Those who are currently in Beijing and have travelled to Qingdao in the past 14 days should report their traveling information to residential communities,conduct nucleic acid tests, and monitor their health conditions.Qingdao emerged as new cluster of local infections as it had reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus re-emerged in the city over the weekend, said the local municipal health commission.

Over 9 million people had been sampled fornucleic acid testing by Thursday in Qingdao after it began a city-wide testing campaign on Monday. As per state media report, top official of Qingdao Health Commission and head of the Qingdao Chest Hospital have been suspended after loopholes in epidemic prevention were found.

Reports: Anshuman Mishra