Beating the Retreat Ceremony’ to be held in New Delhi today

Indian tunes will be the flavour of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony even this year too. Beating Retreat marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It has emerged as an event of national pride.

As many as 24 performances on Vijay Chowk will enthrall the spectators with captivating and foot-tapping music of the bands from Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Force today. Fifteen Military Bands, 16 Pipe and Drums Band from Regimental Centres and Battalions are participating in the ceremony. The Principal Conductor of the ceremony will be Flying Officer Rupachandra.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony. Vijay Chowk will be closed for traffic from 2 P.M. to 9.30 P.M. Rajpath will also be closed for traffic between Vijay Chowk and C Hexagon which will be open only for pedestrians. Entry and exit gates at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will remain closed from 2 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.