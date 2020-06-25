BDO caught taking bribe of 50K in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : A block development officer posted at Gangrar panchayat samiti of Chittorgarh district was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau-Udaipur unit on Thursday for reportedly accepting bribe of 50 thousand rupees from a junior technical assistant of his office in lieu of not relieving the latter on his transfer to another panchayat samiti.

The accused BDO Roop Singh Gurjar resident of Karauli had demanded 1 lakh rupees from Anil Kumar Yadav the complainant, who had been transferred to Bainsroadgarh panchayat samiti recently. On Thursday Yadav paid the advance to Gurjar and the officer kept the bribe money in an almirah at his government quarter located within the office campus.Trap officer Harishchandra Singh, inspector Laxmanlal Dangi and other team members who had verified the complaint, laid the trap and seized the bribe money from the BDO’s custody.