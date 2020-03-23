B’desh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka come forward with SAARC Fund for COVID-19

On one side, where the spread of covid-19 pandemic continues across the world on other hand PM modi proposed a set up of COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC countries. In this sequence, SAARC countries have also started contributing to their emergency fund on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bangladesh has announced to contribute 1.5 million, Afghanistan 1 million and Sri Lanka $ 5 million to covid-19 SAARC Emergency Fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this contribution,Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Sri Lankan President Gotabaiya Rajapaksa for their contribution.

Significantly, India had first announced a contribution of $ 10 million to the covid-19 SAARC Emergency Fund. After that Nepal announced to give 10 lakh, Maldives 2 lakh and Bhutan 1 lakh. After the announcement of the Emergency Fund from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan is the only country that has not announced its contribution yet.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world has crossed 15,000. The highest number of deaths occurred in Italy, where more than 5,000 people have died. where in China 3300 people have died . At the same time, more than 2,100 people have died in Spain and more than 33,000 people are infected. The virus is now spreading at the highest speed in Europe. So far in Germany, about 23 thousand people have been infected with this virus.

In Iran, total no of people died from covid-19 have crossed 1,800 where more than 23,000 cases have been confirmed. Nepal has confirmed second case of corona virus, the country has closed its borders with India and China for a week from Monday.

To deal with this roaring pandemic, countries around the world have swiftly implemented extraordinary captives. In Germany more than 2 people are banned, New Zealand has announced a 4-week lockdown.

At the same time, Hong Kong has closed its borders for all non-residents. In the US, President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of emergency beds get prepared in areas badly hit by the covid 19 virus.

Donald Trump has also criticized China’s late sharing of information about the outbreak Corona virus and the refusal of US medical experts to visit in China. Overall, the world has come to a standstill in the face of the covid-19 epidemic.

