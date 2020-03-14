BCCI postpones 13th edition of IPL till April 15 due to COVID-19 threat

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29. The decision to postpone the tournament was taken by the BCCI top brass led by its president Sourav Ganguly in the wake of the advice given by various departments of the Central government. In a statement, BCCI said the cricket board is concerned and sensitive about the health of all people related to IPL including fans. The IPL sent the communication to all eight franchises yesterday, saying it will meet the owners today in person in Mumbai to further debrief on the matter.

The two remaining ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata were called off yesterday due to the COVID-19 threat.