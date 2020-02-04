BCCI announces Test squad for New Zealand series

With the injury to Rohit Sharma, young Prithvi Shaw has been recalled while Shubman Gill too finds a spot in the squad.

Ishant Sharma has been named in the squad although there is uncertainty over his fitness. Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive in limited overs cricket, has been rewarded with a place in the Test squad.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

Test fixtures:

1st Test (February 21-25) – Wellington

2nd Test (February 29-March 4) – Christchurch.