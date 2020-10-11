BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November in the UAE.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.

Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.