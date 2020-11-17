BCCI announces MPL Sports as Official Kit Sponsor for Team India  

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, India’s largest esports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.



Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.



The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.



Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

