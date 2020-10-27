BCCI announces Indian squads for upcoming tour of Australia | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to the BCCI release, the Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to pick the three squads.



India is playing three T-20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.



One big omission from all the three squads is Rohit Sharma who is currently sitting out of Mumbai Indians’ games due to an injury.



The BCCI said, they are continuing to monitor his and Ishant Sharma’s progress.



Apart from the squads, four additional bowlers have been named to travel with the contingent.



They are Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan.

Team India T-20I squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.



Team India ODI squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.



Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.