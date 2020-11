The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA). This is a historic partnership, as for the first time a sponsor has signed with BCCI exclusively for the women’s matches.

On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge.

Last year’s finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

By: Tapas Bhattacharya