Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service inaugurated in Chandigarh

Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, Officers of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and IOCL were present in the ceremony, organized online.

Battery swapping technology offers the best alternative to slow charging and helps the drivers to make optimum use of the operational hours. The battery swapping model is initially targeted at the commercial segment, i.e., electric autos, rickshaws and electric 2W also and the electric vehicle which is either factory fitted or retrofitted.

Indian Oil has signed a non- binding Strategic cooperation document withM/s Sun Mobility to explore setting up of Energy infrastructure for Electric vehicle through Battery Swapping model across Indian Oil Retail outlets in select cities. It intends running a Pilot and offering SMPLs (Smart Mobility Proprietary Solutions) to support and service vehicles comprising of e-rickshaws, e-karts and e-bikes, and e-auto rickshaws up to 20 to 25 quick interchange stations in select cities across India. Sun Mobility Pte Ltd. has plans to install 20 QIS across major towns covering New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Amritsar, others.

The Pilot ROs – QIS have 14 Batteries, a touch screen for swapping preloaded cards and an electricity sub meter. These QIS will play a pivotal role in providing an alternative energy solution to the 3-wheeler segment and boosting India’s economic growth. Rightly the initiative may bring a reform in the energy sector moving towards carbon neutral culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “I am happy that Indian Oil and Sun Mobility have collaborated to establish this facility as a pilot in the modern & beautiful city of Chandigarh.”Calling for scaling up of EV ecosystem, he said, “We must leverage modern technology to enable electric mobility to scale up in India and make it more affordable.” This initiative is also a step in the right direction towards contributing to the Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Minister further added.

Talking about India’s commitment to clean energy, he said, “India, despite not being a major per capita polluter, has committed itself in the COP-21 to bring down the pollution levels in the country. In this direction, we are developing sustainable models of renewable energy, and taken many initiatives like, introduction of BS-VI fuels, spreading the network of CNG and PNG stations, making available LPG to majority of the population, targeting 20% ethanol blending, producing Biodiesel from Used cooking Oil, and widespread use of solar energy for mobility purposes.”

Union Minister further said, “India is the third largest energy consumer in the world. Our energy consumption is set to grow. Our Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring energy justice for the people of Indiawhich means providing clean energy to everyone, with accessibility, affordability and convenience. India is charting a responsible path of energy transition which will ensure energy justice to its people while balancing sustainability. Ours is an aspirational society and an Aatamnirbhar Bharat will have clean, affordable, multi-source and multi-dimensional energy solutions, with focus on domestic resources.”

Lauding the initiative of the Indian Oil for the battery swapping service at one of the cleanest cities of the country, the Minister said that the OMCs, in future, will not confine themselves to selling conventional fossil fuels, but also retail CNG, LNG, PNG and also act as the electric charging stations.