Batch of 124 Indians evacuated from Bangladesh through Akhaura land route

This was the third evacuation of Indians from Bangladesh using the land route for the people from various states of North East.

The first exercise took place on May 28 when 230 Indian nationals left for India from three checkpoints on the border of Bangladesh and India for Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.

On Thursday also a batch of 134 Indians left for India via the Akhaura border in Bangladesh for Tripura. With today’s exercise, close to 500 people have been evacuated from Bangladesh through the land route.

Simultaneously, evacuation of the Indian nationals from Bangladesh by air has also continued. More than 2130 people have been evacuated from Bangladesh under the Vande Bharat Mission by flight.

Starting from 8th May, till now 4 flights have left for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, 3 for Delhi and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Dhaka carrying Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh due to the Corona pandemic.

A few other chartered flights have also been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.