Basmati Export Development Foundationdecides to organize Workshop with stakeholders for increasing the share of Organic Basmati Rice

Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) is a registered society founded by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. BEDF has set up state of the art laboratory with facilities for DNA finger printing for variety identification of Basmati Rice and testing of pesticide residues, aflatoxins and heavy metals. The laboratory and Demonstration &Training Farm has been set up at the Campus of SVP University of Agriculture and Technology, Modipuram. The society is seeking accreditation and inspection body in accordance with ISO: IEC: 17020.

The activities of the foundation are focused on strengthening the supply chain for export of Basmati Rice. The 8th Annual General Meeting of the BEDF was held on 24th November 2020 and was Chaired by Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA. During the AGM, it was also decided to organize a Workshop with stakeholders for increasing the share of Organic Basmati Rice. It was also decided to encourage the exporters for value addition and product and product diversification.

Basmati rice is the largest agro product for export from India. During 2019-20 India exported 4.45 million MT of Basmati Rice with value of US 4331 Million. Over last 10 years, Basmati Rice Exports have more than doubled. During 2009-10 the export of Basmati Rice was of the order of 2.17 Million MT. The major markets are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, EU and USA. Basmati Rice is a registered Geographical Indication (GI).