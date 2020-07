Princepal Singh, a 6-10 forward from Punjab, has signed to play in the NBA G League next season. Only three other Indians have featured in the G League without having gone on to play at the highest level, the NBA. Princepal, who will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

Princepal Sing is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.