Basant Panchami & Saraswati Puja being celebrated with religious fervor

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, worship of Goddess Saraswati signifies the resolve to achieve wisdom from ignorance.

The festival is being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh with religious fervour. Forty days long Holi Utsav started in Mathura Vrindavan on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Devotees played holi with Lord Krishna in different temples.

Traditional ritual of Tilkotsav of Baba Vishwanath will also take place today in Varanasi. Lakhs of devotees thronged Sangam – a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical river Saraswati – at Prayagraj from early morning to take a holy dip on Basant Panchami which is an important snan of Magh Mela.

The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja and the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati, will be worshipped in various programs scheduled in schools and colleges today.