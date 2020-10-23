Banswara Triple Murder : Absconding hubby's body found in a pond on Jaipur Road | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : The murder mystery of a woman and her two children in Banswara took a new turn on Friday after the body of her husband, the prime suspect was found from a pond on the Banswara-Jaipur road. The body of Devendra Sharma (40) resident of Dholpur district was seen floating on the water surface at noon. A day ago police had found bodies of Devendra’s wife Neetu (37), daughter Shweta (15) and son Aryan (12) from their home in Raata Talai area of the city, their throats had been slit with a sharp knife that was found beside the bodies. Devendra was absconding and his mobile phone was switched off. Since the family hailed from Dholpur, the bodies were kept in the mortuary and on Friday after their relatives arrived, the autopsies were done and the four bodies were given to the family.

The cremation was held later afternoon, close contacts and relatives offered teary tributes as all the bodies were lit in a single pyre. Devendra and Neetu’s parents were inconsolable and were unable to speak a word as they wept unstoppably. Police has asked the relatives to stay for a few days so that the investigation could be completed without causing inconvenience to them for being called again for recording statements.

“It seems a clear cut case of murder and suicide now since the prime suspect’s body has been found. We scanned the CCTV footages and the man’s movement was found in the same direction where his body was found. So for the present it is assumed that the man killed his wife and kids and committed suicide. Police will speak to their relatives to find out the motive behind the murder” SP Kavendra Singh Sagar told Udaipur Kiran, According to sources, Devendra had been under stress and depression since 2009 and had been treated at Jaipur and Udaipur for some time. He was known for his impulsive behaviour and often left home without information.