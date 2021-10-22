Bank of Maharashtra surges on reporting over 2- fold jump in Q2 consolidated net profit

Bank of Maharashtra is currently trading at Rs. 22.25, up by 0.30 points or 1.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 21.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 22.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 22.65 and Rs. 22.10 respectively. So far 316919 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 31.95 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.86 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 22.80 and Rs. 20.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14908.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 90.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.82% and 5.21% respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra has reported over 2- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 263.67 crore for the quarter under ended September 30, 2021 compared to net profit of Rs 130.07 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 13.16% at Rs 3700.09 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3269.74 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported over 2- fold jump in its net profit of Rs 263.97 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 130.44 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 13.16% at Rs 3700.44 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3270.07 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

