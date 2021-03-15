

Bank of India has sought applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Office Attendant and 05 other vacant posts. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the official website till 22 March 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed Bachelor’s / PG Degree from a recognized institute. Should also have experience of computer. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 22 to 40 years. Age relaxation is provided to the reserved category.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be paid per month fixed as per the rules.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://bankofindia.co.in/Career.

The post Bank of India as Office Attendant, Last Date: 22 March 2021 first appeared on Job Idhar.

