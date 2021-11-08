Bank of Baroda creates new 52 week high on signing MoU with NeML

Bank of Baroda is currently trading at Rs. 103.45, up by 1.10 points or 1.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 102.35 on the BSE.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 104.35 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 43.40 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 104.35 and Rs. 93.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 53135.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.52% and 13.49% respectively.

Bank of Baroda has signed a MoU with NCDEX e Markets (NeML) to become a “Clearing Bank” for handling financial transactions for NeML market place and procurement/ auction platform.

NCDEX e Markets (NeML) is the leading Indian electronic web based, online, commodities spot market and Services Company. It combines best features of financial markets and spot markets.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services.

