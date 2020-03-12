Bangladeshi Airlines suspend flights to India

US-Bangla airlines, Novoair and Regent Airways have also decided to suspend flights to India.

High Commission of India in Dhaka on Thursday announced that all the visas issued by it and its Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh will remain suspended from 13 March to 15 April. No new visas will be issued for India during this period.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a cleanliness drive in the country named Parichchanna Gram, Paichchanna Shahar- clean villages, clean towns today. To minimise chances of the spread of Corona virus in Bangladesh she advised people not to shake hand or hug and follow the directions of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Speaking to media in Dhaka, Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged the Bangladeshi nationals abroad not to return to the home country unless there is some emergency reason. Government has also ramped up its screening at various airport and entry points to the country.

Additional scanners have been installed at airports in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Benapole land port, informed the minister.

No new Corona virus positive cases have been found in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday.