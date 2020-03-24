Bangladesh to suspend public transport as one more death, 6 new Corona positive cases reported

Bangladesh Railway has suspended operation of local, mail and commuter trains from today to prevent the spread of Corona virus. The services will remain shut till further orders.

Confirming this to Prasar Bharti Spl. Correspondent in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Railway Public Relations Official said that no decision has yet been taken on the intercity trains.

Civil Aviation Ministry announced on Tuesday that all domestic air services will be suspended from midnight tonight. Earlier Biman Bangladesh had suspended operations of all its international flights except to UK.

The Road Transport Ministry announced today that all Public Road Transport services will remain suspended from 26 March to 4th April. However, trucks and vans carrying essential supplies like medicine, fuel, vegetables and other food items will continue to operate. This was announced in a press release issued on Tuesday by the Road Transport and Highway Division in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended all passenger launch services across the country till further notice over the ongoing Corona virus pandemic.

Ramping up its efforts to stop the spread of Corona virus in the country, government announced on Monday that all offices in Bangladesh except police, hospitals and essential services will remain closed from 26th March to 4th April. All the shopping centres and malls in Bangladesh will remain closed from March 25 to March 31.

The armed forces have also been working since Tuesday to assist the local civil administration in the entire country to enforce the social distancing, quarantine and other measures required to stop the spread of Corona virus.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) office of the armed forces said in a Press Release on Monday that naval forces would be on duty on coastlines while air force would mobilize their resources in reaching necessary medical equipment and emergency transportation.

On Monday government announced that the banks will continue operations on a restricted scale during March 26 to April 4.

The government has announced that all schools, colleges and educational institutions including coaching centres will now be closed till April 9. Earlier, they were closed till March 31.

With another death of a 70 year old Corona virus patient in Bangladesh on Tuesday, the death toll has gone up to 4. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) informed today that 6 more new corona positive cases have been reported in the country since Monday, taking the number of infected people to 39.