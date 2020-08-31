Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Bangladesh to set up authority for regulating online media

Bangladesh to set up authority for regulating online media

The cabinet approved National Online Media Policy 2017 (Amendment 2020) incorporating some new provisions. According to the new provisions, newspapers, TV and radio channels will have to get registered with the government if they want to run an online version. 

He said that issues like the guidelines for registration and disqualifications,registration fee, running news portal by licensed television channels and radio, IPTV and Internet Radio were not defined which necessitated the amendment in the National Online Media policy.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh started the process for the registration of online news portals in December last year. Government has announced that action will be taken against the news portals which don’t register with the authorities. 

More than 3500 news portals had applied for registration to the government. The government published a partial list of ‘verified’ news portals early in August this year.

– Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka

Please share this news

Check Also

European Investment Bank to invest 650 million euros into Kanpur city metro rail

The agreement to this effect was signed in the virtual presence of Ambassador of the …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved