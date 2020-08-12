Bangladesh to proceed with caution on human trial of Chinese Sinvoac Corona vaccine

The Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr ABM Khurshid Alam told the local news agency bdnews24.com that Bangladesh wants to first see the result of the clinical trial done in China before it is permitted to run human clinical trials in the country.

He said that Bangladesh is proceeding with caution as the test is sought to be conducted at the national level.

He asked who will be held accountable if any harm comes from the human trial?

In the meanwhile, the government continued to gradually open up various sectors in the country with strict enforcement of the health guidelines in place.

The Ministry of Railways has announced that intercity rail services will start operating from 16th August resuming full operations by 30th of the month.

However, half of the seats in the trains will be kept vacant to maintain social distancing.

The High Court division of the Supreme Court also resumed its regular functioning partially on Wednesday after remaining closed for five months with health guidelines in place.

Some other departments like sports have also announced that they will be starting activities soon.

However, in order to contain further spread of Coronavirus in the country, the government has tightened the implementation of the health guidelines by levying fines on the people who don’t wear masks in public places and defy other health instructions.

The death toll due to Coronavirus in Bangladesh crossed 3500 with 42 deaths reported on Wednesday in the last 24 hours.

According to the press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday, 2995 fresh cases of Corona infection and 1118 recoveries were also reported from the country during the same period.

With this, the total number of people infected by Coronavirus in Bangladesh has crossed 2.6 lakh. The recovery rate in the country stands at 57.44 percent.