Bangladesh to operate 6 more flights to bring back its stranded citizens from India

The national carrier Biman Bangladesh has arranged flight on May 1 from Kolkata, May 2 from Delhi and May 3 from Mumbai to Dhaka. The private US Bangla airlines will also operate three more flights from Chennai on April 30, May 1 and May 2 to bring back Bangladeshi citizens from India.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi in its circular has asked the passengers availing of the special flight to bring ‘Covid 19 free’ or ‘Covid 19 symptom free’ medical certificate with them before boarding the flight.

Earlier, nearly 1000 Bangladeshi nationals were brought back to the country through six Chartered flights from India. Five of these flights originated from Chennai while one took off from Delhi.

Foreign countries also continue with their special flights to evacuate their stranded nationals out of Bangladesh. The High Commission of UK in Bangladesh announced on Sunday that it has arranged for five more flights for its nationals from Dhaka to London between 29 April to 7th May. Four flights have already left Dhaka taking back the UK nationals to London.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Monday extended the suspension of domestic and international flights till May 7. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said on Monday that the suspension will be applicable to 16 countries including India. However, the Cargo flights and special flight operations will continue to operate.